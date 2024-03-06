Insider Selling: Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) CFO Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Lear stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $139.82. 121,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,465. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.79 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lear by 4.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

