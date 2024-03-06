Insider Selling: National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Senior Officer Sells 100 Shares of Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Julie Levesque sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.79, for a total value of C$10,778.50.

TSE NA traded up C$0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$108.16. 137,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,392. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$102.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$95.68. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$84.27 and a 52-week high of C$108.96. The firm has a market cap of C$36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.11.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 34.22%. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8970588 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 44.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$107.08.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

