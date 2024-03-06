Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 386642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Specifically, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,660,001 shares in the company, valued at $933,240,014. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 38,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $536,364.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,202.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,240,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,704,684 shares of company stock worth $177,875,951 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 41.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,671,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 76.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

