International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.33.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $4.38.

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.