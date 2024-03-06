International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Short Interest Update

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

International Media Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

International Media Acquisition stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. International Media Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAQ. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of International Media Acquisition by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Caas Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of International Media Acquisition by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 62,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 27,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.