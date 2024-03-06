International Paper (NYSE:IP) Short Interest Update

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.78. 792,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,618,242. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,764. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in International Paper by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 2,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

