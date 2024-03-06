Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Up 14.6% in February

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Intertek Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

