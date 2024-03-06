Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Up 14.6% in February

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Intertek Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Intertek Group Company Profile
