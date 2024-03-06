Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Update

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,300 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the January 31st total of 476,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

Intrepid Potash stock opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $32.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.52 million, a PE ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 845,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,079,000 after buying an additional 27,444 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 171,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 574,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,753,000 after buying an additional 22,160 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth about $33,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

(Get Free Report)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.