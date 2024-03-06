Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0349 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 0.1 %

VKI opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $8.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 24.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

