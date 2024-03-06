Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,564 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 15.3% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $29,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $3.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $439.57. 18,721,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,268,574. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $422.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.97. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $285.19 and a twelve month high of $446.58.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

