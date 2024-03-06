Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Sets New 1-Year High at $112.21

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $112.21 and last traded at $111.49, with a volume of 33754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.53.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Faithward Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after buying an additional 32,274 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

