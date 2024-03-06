Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RZV traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.54. 14,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,366. The stock has a market cap of $265.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.44. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $83.15 and a twelve month high of $109.23.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

