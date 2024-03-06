Investors Title Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.
Investors Title has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
Investors Title Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:ITIC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $127.71 and a fifty-two week high of $171.60. The company has a market capitalization of $290.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.61 and a 200-day moving average of $152.90.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITIC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investors Title from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.
Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.
