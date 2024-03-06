Investors Title Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Investors Title has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Investors Title Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ITIC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $127.71 and a fifty-two week high of $171.60. The company has a market capitalization of $290.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.61 and a 200-day moving average of $152.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investors Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITIC. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 112.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 61.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 36,300.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 9,780.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Investors Title by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITIC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investors Title from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Investors Title

Investors Title Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.