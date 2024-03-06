Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,863,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,395 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.47% of Invitation Homes worth $90,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.91. 162,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,330. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several research firms have commented on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.37.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

