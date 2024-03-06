IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Up to $9.37

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $9.89. IonQ shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 2,225,432 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IONQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get IonQ alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IONQ

IonQ Stock Up 6.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. IonQ had a negative net margin of 715.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $324,265.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,621,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,473,819.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $970,234.87. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 646,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,965.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $324,265.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,621,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,473,819.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,659 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in IonQ by 250,000.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in IonQ during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in IonQ by 193.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.