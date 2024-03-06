IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Hits New 1-Year High at $255.45

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $255.45 and last traded at $254.33, with a volume of 55556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $250.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.87.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,865,000 after acquiring an additional 148,568 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

