iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 2.0% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
HDV stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.00. The stock had a trading volume of 157,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,215. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $107.17.
About iShares Core High Dividend ETF
The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
