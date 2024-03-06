iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Raised by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.7% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $72.16. 8,813,964 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.37. The company has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

