iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.41

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.41 and last traded at $58.41, with a volume of 945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.15.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average is $52.51.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 307.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.