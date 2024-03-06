iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.99 and a twelve month high of $45.98.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 486.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 46,859 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

