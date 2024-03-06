iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.99 and a twelve month high of $45.98.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
