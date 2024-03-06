iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Up 9.8% in February

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,820,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the January 31st total of 17,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,802,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $106.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $84.94 and a 1 year high of $107.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.962 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

