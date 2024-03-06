iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Sets New 1-Year High at $270.84

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $270.84 and last traded at $270.84, with a volume of 22986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $267.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.68 and a 200 day moving average of $235.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

