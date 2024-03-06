iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Sets New 52-Week High at $140.00

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $140.00 and last traded at $140.00, with a volume of 2204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.12.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $827.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 7,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

