iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Purchased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after buying an additional 245,906 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,631,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,152,000 after purchasing an additional 380,057 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,284,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,273 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.95. The company had a trading volume of 736,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,508. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $58.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

