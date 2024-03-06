Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 304.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 308.0%.

Shares of ITUB traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,845,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

