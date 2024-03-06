Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) and HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Head to Head Survey

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) and HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Itaú Unibanco and HBT Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itaú Unibanco 0 3 1 0 2.25 HBT Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Itaú Unibanco presently has a consensus price target of $7.05, indicating a potential upside of 3.52%. HBT Financial has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.12%. Given Itaú Unibanco’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Itaú Unibanco is more favorable than HBT Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itaú Unibanco 10.48% 17.76% 1.37% HBT Financial 24.84% 17.28% 1.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and HBT Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and HBT Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itaú Unibanco $62.74 billion N/A $6.63 billion $0.68 10.01 HBT Financial $265.05 million 2.31 $65.84 million $2.08 9.30

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than HBT Financial. HBT Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Itaú Unibanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. HBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Itaú Unibanco pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HBT Financial pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Itaú Unibanco has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and HBT Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of HBT Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Itaú Unibanco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.6% of HBT Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HBT Financial has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HBT Financial beats Itaú Unibanco on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services. The company also provides property and casualty insurance products covering loss, damage, or liabilities for assets or persons, as well as life insurance products covering death and personal accident. It serves retail customers, account and non-account holders, individuals and legal entities, high income clients, microenterprises, and small companies, as well as middle-market companies and high net worth clients. The company was formerly known as Itaú Unibanco Banco Múltiplo S.A. and changed its name to Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. The company was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. operates as a subsidiary of IUPAR – Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan offering comprises owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate; construction and land development and multi-family; commercial and industrial; agricultural and farmland; and one-to-four family residential loans, as well as municipal, consumer, and other loans. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning to consumers, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial; investment management; corporate retirement plan consulting and administration; and retail brokerage services. In addition, it provides farmland management, and farmland sales and services; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company offers digital banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and digital payment services, as well as personal financial management tools. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

