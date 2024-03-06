ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.319 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

ITT has raised its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. ITT has a payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ITT to earn $6.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $126.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $75.82 and a fifty-two week high of $129.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITT. Citigroup raised their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $64,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $29,172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ITT by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 336,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

