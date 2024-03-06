ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.319 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

ITT has raised its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. ITT has a payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ITT to earn $6.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $126.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. ITT has a 12-month low of $75.82 and a 12-month high of $129.40.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ITT will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,463,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,902,000 after purchasing an additional 65,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,156,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $617,569,000 after purchasing an additional 68,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ITT by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,291,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $198,426,000 after buying an additional 29,808 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in ITT by 56.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,053,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,232,000 after buying an additional 742,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ITT by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,721,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $160,486,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ITT. Citigroup lifted their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

