ITT (NYSE:ITT) Hits New 12-Month High at $129.17

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.17 and last traded at $128.70, with a volume of 19335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ITT. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Get ITT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ITT

ITT Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.16.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. ITT’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ITT

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ITT by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ITT by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.