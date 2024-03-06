J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL) Plans — Dividend of $0.19

J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, March 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

J-Long Group Stock Performance

Shares of JL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,626,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,374. J-Long Group has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $29.95.

About J-Long Group

J-Long Group Limited is an established distributor of reflective and non-reflective garment trims including, among others, heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers and drawcords. J-Long Group Limited is based in HONG KONG.

