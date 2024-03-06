J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL) Plans — Dividend of $0.19

J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, March 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
J-Long Group Stock Performance
Shares of JL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,626,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,374. J-Long Group has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $29.95.
About J-Long Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than J-Long Group
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
Receive News & Ratings for J-Long Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J-Long Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.