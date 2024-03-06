Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $57.49 and last traded at $57.41, with a volume of 74954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.05.

Specifically, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on JXN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 58.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after buying an additional 273,494 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 19.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 78,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $19,485,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

