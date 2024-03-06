James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Up 9.9% in February

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the January 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 357.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 754.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 102,923 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

James Hardie Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

JHX stock opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $978.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.23 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.75% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Further Reading

