Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Jamf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair analyst J. Roberge expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jamf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jamf’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Jamf alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JAMF. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Jamf from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Jamf Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. Jamf has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $277,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,331,229.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,677 shares of company stock valued at $592,290. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Jamf by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Jamf by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Jamf by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jamf by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jamf by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jamf

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.