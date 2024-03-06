Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Up 9.7% in February

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $7.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34.
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.2655 per share. This is an increase from Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 3.56%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.
