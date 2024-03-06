JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Update

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the January 31st total of 6,360,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their price target on JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JBGS

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

JBG SMITH Properties Cuts Dividend

NYSE:JBGS opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 153,552 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 25,036 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 340,496 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 180,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 64,379 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Free Report)

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.