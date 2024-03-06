John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Announces $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BTO stock opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 75,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.