John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Announces $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BTO stock opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72.
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
