John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:HEQ)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:HEQ opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $11.88.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
