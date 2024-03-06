John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:HEQ)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HEQ opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $11.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEQ. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

