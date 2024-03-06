John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2014 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust

About John Hancock Investors Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 99.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 41,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 23,059 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 25.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.