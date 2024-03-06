John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on March 28th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

HPI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,235. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 433,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 132,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 70,416 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 46,615 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

