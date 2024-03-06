John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE:HPS opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

