John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 28th

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance
NYSE PDT opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $13.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Institutions are Buying Broadcom Stock, a 30% Discount to Nvidia
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Apple Scraps EV Plans: Here’s What’s Next, Lower Prices
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Michael Burry’s New Stock Picks That You Might Want To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.