John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 28th

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

NYSE PDT opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDT. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

