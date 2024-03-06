John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on March 28th

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:HTD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.54. 35,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,910. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $23.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 255,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 87,477 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 67,891 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $5,873,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 26,330 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the period.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.