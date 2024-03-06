Jonathan Burrell Sells 15,000 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,236,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Burrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $2,110,200.00.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE GRMN traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $140.84. The company had a trading volume of 353,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,780. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $93.52 and a fifty-two week high of $141.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.11.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,739 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 208,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

