Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 939,200 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 839,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.
Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE JLL traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.43. The company had a trading volume of 44,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,886. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $193.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
