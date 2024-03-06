Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 939,200 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 839,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE JLL traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.43. The company had a trading volume of 44,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,886. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $193.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.