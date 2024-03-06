JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $79.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.60% from the company’s current price.

APLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.93.

APLS traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.43. 357,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.90. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The firm had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $379,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 3,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $221,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,142,955. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $379,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,828.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,898 shares of company stock worth $20,300,372 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

