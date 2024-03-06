JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 829,290 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,692,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829,290 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 23.92% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,123,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34,882,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,120,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,229,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,855,000 after purchasing an additional 847,461 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,100,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,459,000 after purchasing an additional 524,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,081,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $49.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

