JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.40 Billion Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,636,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,463,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.97% of Infosys worth $1,396,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 88.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth $85,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE INFY opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.95.

Infosys Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

