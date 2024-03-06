JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $88.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s current price.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.11. The company had a trading volume of 567,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.81. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $85.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 172,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.