JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,474,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 234,863 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,722,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $331.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.69. The company has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $335.46.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

