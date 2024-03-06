JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Target Price to $30.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 111.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.84. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

